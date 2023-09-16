WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Holdings Lowered by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,128 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WalkMe were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,102,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 935,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 913,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 162,931 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 349,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 105,909 shares in the last quarter.

WKME traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $8.53. 101,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. WalkMe Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.72 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 31.29% and a negative return on equity of 115.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

