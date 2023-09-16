Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $164.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $443.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.