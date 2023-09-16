Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Walmart by 7,546.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $254,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $164.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $443.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.51.

Get Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.