Wells Fargo & Company Cuts FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target to $1.00

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FCEL. B. Riley lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.48.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of FCEL opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.69. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 8.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 85.40%. The company had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

