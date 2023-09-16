Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $244.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $247.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.30.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $225.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $261.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.