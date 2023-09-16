Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,588,000 after purchasing an additional 929,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,700,000 after purchasing an additional 304,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.95. 47,371,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,693,066. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

