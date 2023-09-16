Wells Fargo & Company Raises QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $100.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day moving average of $117.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

