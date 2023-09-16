Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $26.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $58,983,050.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 76.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 30.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $221,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

