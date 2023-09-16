West Financial Advisors LLC Has $99,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

West Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $274.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.83 and its 200 day moving average is $220.11. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80. The company has a market capitalization of $870.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

