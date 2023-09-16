Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Position Increased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Whirlpool worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 777.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $137.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,456. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.48. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.59%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

