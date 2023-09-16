Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

WCP stock opened at C$11.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.31. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.88.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$873.40 million for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 31.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1263362 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WCP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Desjardins reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$12.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Director Vineeta Maguire purchased 10,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,992.88. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

