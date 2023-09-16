William Mullaney Acquires 10,000 Shares of FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL) Stock

FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL – Get Free Report) insider William Mullaney bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.90 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,000.00 ($12,258.06).

William Mullaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FINEOS alerts:

On Friday, August 25th, William Mullaney purchased 15,000 shares of FINEOS stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.11 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,650.00 ($20,419.35).

FINEOS Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

About FINEOS

FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc engages in the development and sale of enterprise claims and policy management software for the life, accident, and health insurance industry worldwide. The company offers FINEOS Platform, a SaaS core insurance platform. Its FINEOS Platform comprises FINEOS AdminSuite, a comprehensive core insurance suite; FINEOS Engage, makes connection across customers and partners to create frictionless engagement and agile business relationships; and FINEOS Insight that offers real-time analytics to influence business decisions and drive better outcomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FINEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FINEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.