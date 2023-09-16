Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $14.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $144.04 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.