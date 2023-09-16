Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.27

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 268802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Wipro Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

