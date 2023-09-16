Woodstock Corp Has $7.61 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $98,585,000 after buying an additional 30,531 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.35.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.80. The company has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

