Woodstock Corp Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

PFE opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

