Woodstock Corp Sells 1,263 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,664,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,088,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,674,524,000 after purchasing an additional 399,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,438 shares of company stock worth $2,948,779 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.04 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

