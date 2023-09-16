WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$210.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WSP. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank set a C$216.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$191.00 to C$204.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$199.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$199.70.
WSP Global Stock Down 1.0 %
WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 7.7224242 earnings per share for the current year.
WSP Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.
About WSP Global
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
