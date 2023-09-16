X Financial Announces — Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

X Financial Stock Performance

XYF opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $211.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. X Financial has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.00.

Get X Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of X Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of X Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.