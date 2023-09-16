XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at B. Riley

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of XFLT stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $7.24.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.24%.
About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
