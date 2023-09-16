XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at B. Riley

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of XFLT stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.24%.

Institutional Trading of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Further Reading

