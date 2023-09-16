Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.4% annually over the last three years. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 190.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:XHR opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $17.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $271.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.90 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.