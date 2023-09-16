XRUN One Day Volume Tops $47,415.07 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $47,415.07 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000945 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRUN Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

