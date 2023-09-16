Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Xylem by 42.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $95.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.60. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

