Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in August

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Yoshitsu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKLF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yoshitsu in the second quarter worth $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yoshitsu in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yoshitsu in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Yoshitsu alerts:

Yoshitsu Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ TKLF opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Yoshitsu has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.