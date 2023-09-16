Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,151 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $58.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.