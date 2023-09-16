Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Zoetis by 10.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 235,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 35,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 32,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% in the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 236,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,651,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,741,661. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS opened at $180.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.39 and a 200-day moving average of $175.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

