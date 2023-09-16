Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.13.

ZTS opened at $180.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

