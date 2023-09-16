ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.50

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.50 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.73), with a volume of 128512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £56.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.33, a PEG ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.08.

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, scripting, dubbing, audio postproduction, and audio description; media services, such as content preparation, digital packaging/post-production, and metadata preparation; and asset health check services.

