1,094 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ FERG opened at $153.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.21. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $164.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

