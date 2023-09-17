1,094 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.
Ferguson Stock Performance
NASDAQ FERG opened at $153.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.21. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $164.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ferguson Company Profile
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.
