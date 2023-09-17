11,200 Shares in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,093,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 643,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after acquiring an additional 334,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 100,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.58.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. Analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $70,871.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,232.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

