12,716 Shares in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BITO opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $18.39.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.