1,454 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,454 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.4% of Drake & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

NASDAQ COST opened at $556.36 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

