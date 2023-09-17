17,571 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.4606 dividend. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.