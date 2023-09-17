1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,401.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 435,031 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 608,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 26.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOW opened at $7.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

