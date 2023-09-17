1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BCOW
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BCOW opened at $7.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%.
About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.