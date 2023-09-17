2,324 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 48,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %
MDT stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average of $84.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $92.02.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.85%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
