23,947 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $93,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,958,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,313,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,522,000 after purchasing an additional 568,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $23,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Insider Activity at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,217,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,866,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $84.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.78.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.82 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRKR

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.