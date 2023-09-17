287,673 Shares in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) Purchased by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 287,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,000. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06.

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

