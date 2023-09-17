2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSVT. Wedbush decreased their target price on 2seventy bio from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded 2seventy bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of 2seventy bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 2seventy bio has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Trading Up 11.9 %

Shares of 2seventy bio stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $204.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.21. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 122.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. The company had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.81 million. Analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 2seventy bio

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $55,537.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,654 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $55,537.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,654 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 6,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $33,812.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,434 shares of company stock worth $245,719. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in 2seventy bio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,017,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $4,855,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

2seventy bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.