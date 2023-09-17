3,104 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $1,837,000. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 86,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 127,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 107,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL opened at $76.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley cut Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

