3,187 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $178.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.28.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $165.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of -403.54, a P/E/G ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $181.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

