343,795 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 343,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,000. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 204.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $18.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $19.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0622 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

