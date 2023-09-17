361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days.

361 Degrees International Price Performance

TSIOF stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. 361 Degrees International has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

About 361 Degrees International

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.

