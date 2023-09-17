361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days.
361 Degrees International Price Performance
TSIOF stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. 361 Degrees International has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.
About 361 Degrees International
