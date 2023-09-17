4,000 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,565,467,000 after acquiring an additional 555,578 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,151,000 after purchasing an additional 715,036 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of -123.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.55%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,410.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,410.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,434 shares of company stock worth $8,616,491 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

