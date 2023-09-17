428 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

ASML Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $596.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $235.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $676.11 and its 200 day moving average is $672.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

