48,000 Shares in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 65,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $143,613.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,597.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 65,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $143,613.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,597.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lawrence T. Weiss sold 27,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $60,564.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,236,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,675.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,588 shares of company stock valued at $336,836. 27.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BFLY opened at $1.70 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $351.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.75.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.37 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 207.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

