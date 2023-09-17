51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of COE stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 194.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 51Talk Online Education Group
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.