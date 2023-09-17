546 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VYMI stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $66.13. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.57.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

