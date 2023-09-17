5,650 Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 1.2 %

BATRK opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BATRK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlanta Braves has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

