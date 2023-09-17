6,255 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Acquired by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,209,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,612,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $34,565,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $258,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.00.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

