7,928 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Acquired by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 875.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $44.38 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

